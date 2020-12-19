Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Luxfer also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 356,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.