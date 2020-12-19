Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.55.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

