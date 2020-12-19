Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,152 shares of company stock worth $3,742,115. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Lumentum by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 539,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lumentum by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 497,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

