Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $356.00 to $381.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as high as $387.37 and last traded at $386.07. 3,867,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,902,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.10.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

