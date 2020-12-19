LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE LTC opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LTC Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

