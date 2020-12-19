LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 136.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $21,491,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,604 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,019. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.00 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -34.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

