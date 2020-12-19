LPL Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,884. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sleep Number stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

