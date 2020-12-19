LPL Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of VSE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSEC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VSE by 3,025.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 310.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VSE by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $448.01 million, a P/E ratio of 405.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts.

