LPL Financial LLC Has $202,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $9,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 445,915 shares during the period. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MT shares. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE MT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

