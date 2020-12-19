LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 27.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CEL-SCI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

CVM stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.