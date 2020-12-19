LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,269 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

TGP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

