Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,568 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 105.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,443 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 3,146,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.