Lojas Renner S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.
Lojas Renner stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.
About Lojas Renner
