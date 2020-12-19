Lojas Renner S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Lojas Renner stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.