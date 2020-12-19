Lobstex Price Hits $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $509,741.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,903,161 coins and its circulating supply is 20,903,149 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

