Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

