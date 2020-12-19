Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) were up 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 112,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,380% from the average daily volume of 7,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17.

Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

