Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Livent by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Livent by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Livent by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

