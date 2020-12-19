Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
