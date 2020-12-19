Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $126.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

