Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

