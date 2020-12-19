LINA (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. LINA has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $9,826.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00386663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $576.78 or 0.02418427 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

