LINA Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. LINA has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,403.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LINA

LINA (LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

