Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of LMST opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.