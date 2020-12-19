Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

