Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,238,000 after buying an additional 1,313,012 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.33 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

