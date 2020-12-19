Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shot up 15.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.50. 10,642,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 2,790,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

