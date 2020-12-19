Level01 (LVX) Trading Down 34.6% Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $39,545.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.02501004 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

