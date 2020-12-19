Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.54. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 4-6% (implying $3.55-3.62 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.55-9.75 EPS.

LII opened at $277.56 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.56.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.71.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $1,318,105.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.