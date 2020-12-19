Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $98.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LEN. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.26.

NYSE:LEN opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. Lennar has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Lennar by 87.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

