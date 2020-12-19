Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Lennar posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. 140166 upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,626,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.