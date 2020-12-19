Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.81.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $165.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

