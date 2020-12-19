Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) rose 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 2,867,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 726,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

LPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 2,724,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

