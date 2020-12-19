Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $495.00 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market cap of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur

