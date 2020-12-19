Lazard Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Shares of LAZ opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 360,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

