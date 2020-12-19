Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 362,782 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $117,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 928,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.61.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

