LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$76.80 on Friday. 152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

