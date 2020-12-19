Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

LSTR stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 144.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 168.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

