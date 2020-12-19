Lambda Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00770601 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00172422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00122845 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,329,425 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

