Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

LW stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

