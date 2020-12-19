L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.32

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) (EPA:AI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.32 and traded as high as $136.70. L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 2,025,364 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €134.32.

L’Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) Company Profile (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide S.A. (AI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.