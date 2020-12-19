Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.58, with a volume of 41615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.45.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.5394363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.