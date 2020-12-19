Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00. The company traded as high as C$34.75 and last traded at C$34.58, with a volume of 41615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.45.
LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.