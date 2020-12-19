L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF)’s stock price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen.

