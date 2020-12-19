Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.