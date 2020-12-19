KuCoin Shares One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.19 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $63.99 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00396323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.02502721 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

