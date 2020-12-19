KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTSF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

KPTSF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

