Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.