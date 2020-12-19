Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
KEP stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.