Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.65-3.90 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of KOP opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

