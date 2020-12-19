Komodo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.37 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and $20.37 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00323638 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00053555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,219,368 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

