KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

