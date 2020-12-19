Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,194,725 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.